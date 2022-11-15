Home page World

Candles, flowers and figures to commemorate a 15-year-old who was killed lie at the scene of the crime on a green area in Salzgitter. A 13-year-old and a 14-year-old are said to have killed the girl. © Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

A 15-year-old has feelings for a little younger – this and another boy are said to have killed the girl. How could this happen? The public prosecutor’s office has now filed charges.

Salzgitter – There was no argument, they spent time together, went for a walk. The 15-year-old girl felt feelings for the one year younger girl that were more intimate than friendship. And yet the 14-year-old and a 13-year-old alleged accomplice are said to have killed the girl in Salzgitter. The public prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig has now brought charges of murder against the 14-year-old.

The boy is accused of having insidiously killed the girl together with the 13-year-old, the prosecution said on Tuesday. The body was discovered on June 21 on a lawn, the girl had been suffocated. According to investigations, it can be assumed that the two perpetrators had been planning to kill the 15-year-old since around mid-May. The three had known each other for a few months from school. According to Hans Christian Wolters, the public prosecutor’s office could not clarify why they came up with the murderous plan.

background is still completely incomprehensible

There are testimonies and cell phone messages that shed light on the relationship between the alleged perpetrators and their victims, he said. “But it’s not really clear.” The two boys did not comment in detail, the 14-year-old said more about the time before the crime. The younger admitted that both “did shit”. There were no open accounts between the young people: “That makes the whole thing even more incomprehensible.” The girl was affectionate towards the 14-year-old and saw him as a trustworthy friend who liked her.

According to the indictment, the boys made an appointment with the girl to eat cherries on the afternoon of June 19 on an overgrown plot of land in the Fredenberg district. At that point, it was already planned to kill her. Unnoticed, the 13-year-old approached the victim from behind and choked the girl until she lost consciousness. The two boys then smothered their victim and hid the body in the bushes, where it was found two days later. Relatives had reported the girl missing. The act had triggered sadness and horror in Fredenberg and Salzgitter.

Second perpetrator under criminal responsibility

The 14-year-old is in custody, his alleged accomplice was still under criminal responsibility at the time of the crime. Criminal prosecution is therefore excluded. According to the public prosecutor’s office, it is up to the youth welfare office “whether and what educational measures are taken against him”. According to earlier information, the youth welfare office wants to achieve placement in a child and adolescent psychiatric facility, which must be ordered by the family court. Like the 14-year-old, the boy was examined by a psychiatrist.

The criminologist Klaus Boers from the University of Münster said shortly after the fact became known: “I assume that we are dealing with both of them with a considerable need for treatment.” Both obviously lacked impulse control. Youth law provides for a maximum prison sentence of ten years for criminals over the age of 14. This is imposed if young people are particularly guilty.

According to Wolters, the trial begins in December at the Braunschweig district court. The motive may then become clearer – but it is disturbing that young people killed a person. dpa