It isn’t at all times straightforward to cope with youngsters. By the evolutionary second during which they’re, as all of us who’ve one at residence know, they’re liable to rebel, denial of the foundations and protest (along with dangerous faces). So the concept of ​​spending at the very least two weeks with out leaving residence, with out spending time with their mates, with out the every day obligation of courses and with out doing sports activities, just isn’t offered as a straightforward process for them or for his or her mother and father.

Subsequently, the very first thing to think about is to make nice use of endurance, our greatest ally. The second is to at all times be nicely knowledgeable to have the ability to share with them the truth that they’re dwelling with out alarms and hoaxes. However with limits, as Ana Cobos, president of COPOE, Confederation of Organizations of Psychopedagogy and Guidance of Spain: “To mitigate your anxiousness it’s a must to keep away from spending all day speaking concerning the matter and never giving credibility to information that isn’t of official origin.”

We won’t get them to be calm if we aren’t, if we go to the grocery store as if it have been the top of the world or if we lose our composure within the face of every new measure taken by the Authorities. It counts Mercedes Bermejo, Coordinator of the Clinical Section of the Official College of Psychology of Madrid: “No person has been ready for this example: invaded by uncertainty, dangerous information, restrictions, additionally it is tough for us to adapt. So let’s not count on youngsters to adapt simply. However we should keep in mind that “we’re adults, and subsequently we’re a reference and mannequin for our youngsters. For this we will need to have the power to self-control and handle our feelings within the face of this example. ” You can’t ask them for peace of thoughts if we do it from nervousness.

Another tricky issue in this situation has to do with confinement, keeping them at home all this time without protesting, knowing that it is an obligation that “comes from above and is not negotiable”, as Bermejo describes it. In this sense, Ana Cobos recommends “making them aware of their co-responsibility and reinforcing it with the idea that it is a battle that we will win together. It is interesting that they understand that it is a sacrifice that will have a reward that we will all be happy about because they are contributing to the well-being of all and to History ”. For this it is a very good idea for them to participate “every day in the applause shared with the toilets so that they feel that they are part of something collective and transcendent”. This will make it easier to keep them at home, whether we can stay with them and watch over them, or if we have to go out to work and leave them alone, so that it is their responsibility.

Let’s think that they are already aware. They feel part of the solution and do not question the order not to go out. But also, you have to keep them entertained and away from the screens…. Bermejo bets on flexibility: “We are going to have to make a parenthesis in some family restrictions in front of the screens. That is, to be a little more flexible, understanding that it is temporary given the critical situation in which we find ourselves. This does not mean that they have absolute freedom ”. It is time to agree. It would be interesting “to agree on the times in front of the screens being a little more flexible than usual. As adults we are also hyper-connected, we cannot tell them that they cannot if we are not setting an example ”.

This flexibility should be even greater if we consider that most adolescents will receive their homework and study material via the Internet (email, school platforms, video conferences…). Indeed and as much as it may be difficult for them to understand, this is not a vacation, we are still in school. To act accordingly, Cobos recommends “keeping the usual schedule and the sleep and wake periods as similar as possible to the usual ones.” For example, that in the morning they spend a good part of the time dedicating themselves to the tasks of the school or institute, as if they still attended it. But also promoting “the responsibility of the student with the delivery in time and form of the tasks that their teachers consider.” Even more so if they are high school students. In addition, it is important that they make time for other activities: individual time, as a family, study, reading, homework, TV … And all this, as Bermejo explains, “written clearly, with some flexibility, and with some bonus system if the schedule and house rules are met; and consequence if it is not done ”.

Despite all these recommendations, it will be common throughout these weeks for there to be moments of discouragement, feelings of isolation and anxiety among adolescents, but also among us. Bermejo is clear that we adults are the first to try to control these emotions: “If we are well, we remain calm, we promote affective communication at home, trying to maintain the usual routines and schedules, everything will be more bearable.” You can even look for a positive point: “We have more and more emotional orphans in consultation, and circumstances have offered us the opportunity to spend more time with the family. This, hopefully, will be a once in a lifetime. Let’s take the opportunity to do what we’ve never had time to do: talk, play, cook together, watch a movie, get interested in their hobbies, favorite songs, interests… Let’s take this opportunity to get closer to them ”.

