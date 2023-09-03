“The common thread” of the episodes of violence involving adolescent protagonists recorded in these late summer days (from the gang rapes in Palermo and Caivano to the kicking of a goat in Fiuggi, up to the death in Naples of a 24-year-old musician, for hand of a 16-year-old armed with a pistol) “is cruelty, prevarication, objectification. They are all actions obviously linked to impulsivity. But what struck me most is that these young people act as if there were no tomorrow, with a drive, a sort of occult inspirer, which is the digital distraction. These kids are basically trapped in the present, not having a chance to think about the future.” This is the analysis of Claudio Mencacci, director emeritus of Neuroscience at Asst Fatebenefratelli-Sacco in Milan and co-president of Sinpf (Italian Society of Neuropsychopharmacology).

The expert points out to Adnkronos Salute some aspects that recent news events have in common. One is the absence of a tomorrow, in fact. “Because these actions destroy the future, they destroy the future of those who obviously suffered them but they also destroy the future of those who committed them”, reasons the expert who says he is also impressed by the fact that these actions were filmed and exhibited. This is why he calls digital distraction into question: these kids “are often called upon to become a show themselves, also creating an emotional contagion, a sort of emotional pandemic that pushes more and more to gather groups of people who reflect less and less. The immediacy of everything pushes us not to reflect on the consequence of our actions”.

Then, adds Mencacci, another element also comes into play: “It is clear that there are some conditions that show a country that is still the victim of male chauvinism and abuse, of inappropriate jokes, groping. There is a whole way of doing that is put back in front. And we are doing little to change this, so that there is an education to feelings, which could be the antidote and should start right from kindergartens. Instead of a positive push, instead today we see a very strong push towards the worst things”.

And there is a sort of “educational lack of responsibility. Where are the parents? In this situation, this figure is lost – observes the psychiatrist – And the absence in some way pushes one to always justify and minimize one’s children’s actions, even for do not admit to yourself that you have been distracted from transmitting something educational to them, respect for one’s own humanity and that of the other”. In doing so, today “everything freezes in the present. The future, the consequences, the change of trajectory of the lives of all the people who have been involved are missing”. Education “to kindness and respect – he concludes – should therefore begin from an early age. It is a way of conceiving social coexistence. It is a basic choice of a country, the basis of any development: respect for the dignity of ‘other”.