Kommersant: teenagers were detained in Ussuriysk for extorting money from a SVO participant

In Ussuriysk, police detained teenagers who were extorting money from a participant in a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. About it writes “Klmmersant”.

It is clarified that teenagers aged 15-16 years old came to the apartment of a 32-year-old SVO participant, and a conflict arose between them due to non-repayment of the debt. After they left, the man discovered that his mobile phone was missing.

A criminal case of theft was opened against the teenagers. “An investigation is being carried out into the fact that the applicant was injured. The severity of the harm caused to his health is being established,” the Ministry of Internal Affairs also reported.

It is noted that earlier a local resident complained in Telegram channels about teenagers bullying her son, a member of the SVO. She published videos showing that the young men broke into the man’s apartment, demanded money from him and beat him.

Earlier it was reported that the house of a SVO member was set on fire near Istra in the Moscow region. The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case. The wife of the SVO participant said that before the incident the family received threats.

Before this, it became known that a participant in the special operation from Noginsk filed a police report against his fiancée. The man accused her of spending 800 thousand rubles from his account.