Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/23/2024 – 20:31

A recently concluded investigation by the Civil Police of Alagoas points to seven teenagers as the authors of pornographic montages with the faces of schoolmates. According to the investigation, the group used artificial intelligence to manipulate the images of known girls and planned to sell them for R$10 each on social media.

In April, search and seizure warrants were served at the homes of the suspects, who live in upper-middle-class neighborhoods in Maceió. Electronic equipment, such as smartphones, tablets and notebooks, were seized and analyzed by technical experts. The operation was named ‘Deepfake’.

Image manipulation consists of photomontages in which, due to alteration, the students appear naked, producing false nudes. From a photo of the person dressed, the tool analyzes their characteristics and replaces the image with a very similar body, only naked.

According to the delegates responsible for the investigation, the young people aged between 14 and 16 are identified as perpetrators of criminal acts similar to a series of crimes, such as the dissemination of pornographic images containing adolescents, defamation on social media and criminal association.

The police investigation will be sent to the Children and Youth Court of Maceió. The material will be analyzed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which will decide whether or not to file a complaint.