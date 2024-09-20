Two young people who posted an offensive video against a schoolmate have been sentenced to six months of community serviceas determined by the Court of Children and Youth of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Teenagers, from 12 years old at the time of the incidentThey will also have to carry out other educational activities as part of their sentence.

Penalty for insult and other aggravating factors



The case was prosecuted due to the violation they committed, which is similar to the crimes of racial insult with aggravating factors of fatphobia, homophobia and classism.

Judge Vanessa Cavalieri signed the ruling that imposes the obligation of work in community activities for four hours each week for a period of six monthsIn addition, as an educational measure, the teenagers will have to read the book “Small anti-racist manual” by Djamila Ribeiro and present a written work with an oral presentation before the judge in a special hearing scheduled for December 3.

“I understand that the Public Prosecutor’s position on the need for racial literacy of the represented parties is pertinent, which will certainly lead them to acquire knowledge and promote reflection on structural racism in Brazilian society and their privileges in this society,” Judge Cavalieri said in her decision.

This court ruling seeks not only to punish the responsible teenagers, but also to educate them about the effects of racism and other prejudices in society. Photo:iStock Share

The impact of bullying



The victim of the attack, also aged 12, gave detailed testimony to the court, explaining the profound impact the episode and the offences have had on her life.

Furthermore, the victim’s mother corroborated this version by presenting an essay written by her daughter almost two years after the incident. In this document, The minor expresses her continuing feeling of humiliation and helplessness due to the racism and aggression she suffered.

ANCELMO GOIS

The Globe (Brazil) / GDA

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from O Globo, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.