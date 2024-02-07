Drivers have observed reckless behavior carried out by scooter drivers on public roads, lanes designated for vehicles, and inside residential neighborhoods by some teenagers, which exposes them to the risk of being run over.

They emphasized that such behaviors cause confusion for vehicle drivers and increase the risk of accidents, calling for families to bear their responsibility towards their children, tighten supervision over them, and increase awareness of the necessity of driving “scooters” in places designated for them only.

For its part, Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Center and within the “You Comment” initiative, recently published a video of the danger of using electric bicycles (scooters) in places not designated for their use and without means of protection and safety. The video showed reckless behavior and random movements carried out by teenagers in various places. They use the scooter to cross the middle of the road while vehicles are moving, and drive it against the direction of traffic, next to vehicles, and inside roundabouts designated for vehicles.

Abu Dhabi Police called on parents to assume their responsibility in supervising their children while using the scooter, explaining that its use should be in designated, safe places and away from public roads, while being careful to wear personal protective equipment: a helmet, and protectors for the knees and elbows.

In this regard, drivers stressed the need for families to join forces with the efforts made by the police to limit the driving of scooters on public roads and lanes designated for vehicles, while others called for tightening procedures and confiscating them if they are driven in places not designated for vehicles.

They said that with the increasing spread and use of the “scooter” as an economical and quick means of transportation for many people across the country, whether for the purpose of going to workplaces, shopping centers, or other places, the concerned authorities have set strict rules and controls for its use for the safety of road users, but there is a category of people. Teenagers do not fully adhere to these rules, and they drive in dangerous places on public roads and within residential neighborhoods.

They emphasized that drivers face a major challenge on the roads, which is avoiding the risk of hitting the scooter driver when he suddenly appears on a public road, crossing it, or exiting a lane without paying attention, noting that there are many observations daily of some teenagers misusing it. Especially within residential neighborhoods.

They pointed out that there is a major responsibility on parents to educate their children about the danger of driving in undesignated places, increase supervision over them, oblige them to follow the instructions and guidelines set for driving electric bicycles, and make them aware of traffic laws.

Within the framework of the Ministry of Interior’s campaign entitled “Safe Driving for Cyclists,” Abu Dhabi Police called on the public to adhere to safety and safe driving guidelines when using electric bicycles through six important rules, in order to maintain their safety and the safety of others by: wearing a protective helmet for the head and a reflective jacket, and using paths. Designed for bicycles in the same traffic, adhering to the specified speed limits, avoiding carrying a passenger or any heavy weights that might make them lose their balance, not using bilateral headphones, and respecting traffic signals and rules.