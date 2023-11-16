Citizens and residents of the Eastern Province have complained about young men and boys riding unlicensed bicycles on internal and main streets, without adhering to traffic rules and traffic regulations. Some of them also deliberately hide their faces with masks while performing “acrobatic” stunts and driving at high speeds that threatens their lives and the lives of street users, while police warned. Fujairah is one of these actions, confirming that it deals firmly with violators by seizing and impounding their motorcycles. It indicated that it seized and impounded 1,021 motorcycles and violated their drivers during the year 2022.

In detail, citizens and residents demanded the provision of a specialized track for recreational bicycles within spaces far from residential areas, so that they are not used in unsafe and illegal ways, stressing that some young men and boys ride unlicensed bicycles on internal and main streets, without adhering to traffic rules and traffic regulations, as they deliberately do. Some of them hide their faces with masks when they ride bikes at high speeds.

They stressed the need to join efforts to confront these behaviors and take firm measures against their perpetrators.

Citizen Abdullah Mohammed Al Balushi, from the Emirate of Fujairah, said, “Parents’ awareness of the necessity of not buying unlicensed or recreational motorcycles for their children has increased significantly compared to previous periods, but a number of parents still support their children’s desires to buy unlicensed motorcycles.” Licensed or recreational vehicles, even though it poses a danger to them, as they deliberately drive them on internal and main roads recklessly and without adhering to traffic rules.”

This opinion was supported by Sami Muhammad, who said: “Providing a specialized track for recreational bicycles in sufficient spaces to practice such a hobby in the Eastern Region will contribute to using it in safe ways,” noting that “a number of young men and boys ride recreational bicycles and deliberately hide their faces with masks to escape the danger.” Traffic violations and confiscation of their bicycles.”

He called for intensifying community efforts to inform the security authorities to take the necessary measures against this phenomenon, and to educate young people about the danger of these behaviors on their lives and the lives of street users.

Citizen Sheikha Obaid Al Naqbi held parents and guardians responsible for allowing these young men to ride recreational bikes in ways that violate traffic regulations, and in a way that threatens their lives and the lives of people.

She added that “allowing parents to buy their child a recreational bike and use it in unauthorized places is a dangerous matter and must be dealt with radically,” pointing out that the ease of purchasing a bike with three wheels or more, whether new or used, from websites has contributed to obtaining it without hassle.

For his part, the legal advisor and lawyer, Ahmed Saeed Al-Zahmi, explained that “the penalty for riding an unlicensed bicycle is one month’s imprisonment and a 500 dirham fine in accordance with the text of Article 57 of the law, in addition to imprisonment for a period not exceeding three months and a fine of not less than 5,000 dirhams for driving without a license. Driving a motorcycle in a reckless manner and deliberately violating traffic rules could lead to dangerous accidents for the bike driver and others, leading to him being violated for driving a vehicle in a way that endangers his life or the life, safety or security of others.”

He stated that “among the penalties imposed on violators who drive unlicensed motorcycles is the confiscation of the bike based on Article 17 of the executive regulations of the Traffic Law, which stipulates that it is not permissible to drive a motorbike of all types or allow others to drive it unless it is registered and licensed, and it is not It is permissible for any person to ride a motorized bicycle of all types on the road and on his shoulder without obtaining a driving license authorizing him to drive such a type of bicycle. It is not permissible to use recreational bicycles (with three wheels or more) on the road and on its shoulder, and their use is limited to sandy and desert areas. A pledge is also taken to Its owner must not use it on the river and shoulder of the road, and the licensing authority must prove this on the recreational bike license.”

He pointed out that “according to the law, unlicensed motorized bicycles of all types are seized when they are caught on the road, as well as recreational bicycles with three wheels or more, which are used in places other than their designated places, for a period of three months.”

Al-Zahmi explained, “Article 51 of the Traffic Law stipulates that anyone who drives a vehicle on the road without a driving license or with a license that does not permit him to drive the same type of vehicle shall be punished with imprisonment for a period not exceeding three months and a fine not less than 5,000 dirhams, or one of these two penalties.” Article 57 of the same law stipulates that anyone who commits a violation of any other provision of this law or the decisions issued in implementation thereof shall be punished with imprisonment for a period not exceeding one month and a fine not exceeding 500 dirhams, or one of these two penalties.

In addition, the legal advisor and lawyer, Rashid Al-Hafiti, warned parents against driving their children on recreational bikes to avoid exposing them to danger, explaining that children’s rights have given a major role in protecting them from any manifestations of neglect and abuse, which the law defines as every act or omission that would lead to It leads to harm to the child that prevents his upbringing and development in a sound, safe and healthy manner, and the failure of the parents or those caring for the child to take the necessary measures to preserve his life and physical safety.

He pointed out that some parents are sometimes unaware of the danger of allowing their teenage children and children to ride recreational motorcycles on internal and main roads, stressing that this is considered a violation of children’s rights by exposing them to danger, especially since the concerned authorities in traffic awareness send warning messages on their channels in the various media. Through its campaigns, it explains the extent of the danger to which a child is exposed while riding a motorcycle, electronic, or recreational bike. It also explains the weakness of the means of protection, security, and safety in these bikes, which may cause him to be exposed to serious accidents.

In addition, the security and traffic authorities in the Eastern Region confirmed that they monitor violators through continuous campaigns, as the traffic control campaigns and specialized police teams at the Fujairah Police General Command were able to seize and impound 1,021 motorcycles, and ticket their drivers, during the past year, as a result of their failure to adhere to traffic laws. On the main and secondary roads in the emirate, endangering the lives of road users.

Fujairah Police confirmed that its traffic campaigns for motorcycles aim to spread awareness and traffic culture for the safe use of motorcycles and electric bikes, and reduce accidents, injuries and deaths resulting from them, by dealing firmly with violators by seizing and impounding their motorcycles.

