After the thousands of reservists announced last month that they could no longer serve in the Israeli army, more than two hundred high school students are now also critical of the legal reforms. “We will refuse to serve a government that undermines the justice system.”
The first day of school at the Herzliya Hebrew Gymnasium in Tel Aviv was not just about new classmates and teachers this year. Because despite a warning from the Ministry of Education and resistance from the school board, a protest was held against the legal reforms and 220 students declared that they would not join the military service, which is mandatory in Israel from the age of eighteen.
Following the announcement of thousands of reservists withdrawing from future service calls, concerns about the country’s military preparedness are growing further. The intended legal reforms, the reason why more and more Israelis are abandoning their military service, will ensure that the government will soon have more power and the Supreme Court less. Last July 24, the first reform was approved in the Israeli parliament.
Protest
“We will refuse to serve a government that undermines the justice system,” the teenagers wrote in an open letter to the army. And that message is frequently expressed during the protest. There is a large banner on the school grounds that reads in Hebrew: ‘Dictatorship is not accepted in Israel and the surrounding areas. It’s time to refuse.’ The organization of the protest, Youth Against Dictatorship, not only speaks out against the legal reforms.
The Israeli occupation in the West Bank is also a thorn in the side of many students. 18-year-old Sophie decided not to serve in the Israeli army long before the reforms, she says. “My initial reasons were the occupation in the West Bank, but I know a lot of other students were not going to refuse until the legal reforms.”
Reservists
Previously, more than 10,000 reservists from various army units stated that they will no longer report for duty if the legislation comes into effect, according to figures from the Democratic Institute. Although the number of resigning reservists represents a small minority of reservists, some take important positions. Throughout its history, the Israeli military has relied on reservists to maintain operational readiness in the region.
Social cohesion among Israelis is also an important part of Israeli military service. Both aspects are dented when the most right-wing government in Israeli history pushes reforms through parliament. Refusing calls for service also causes tensions between Prime Minister Netanyahu and the army leadership. Israeli media last month described a shouting Netanyahu who held the army responsible for the bad situation surrounding the reservists.
Petitions
The Supreme Court yesterday heard petitions on whether the new reasonableness law violates basic laws. In October, parliament will return from recess and it will become clear what the government is doing with the rest of the legal reforms and what consequences this will have for the Israeli army.
