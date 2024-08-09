BFMTV: Teens Rape 4-Year-Old Girl in Marseille Kindergarten

Several teenagers raped a four-year-old girl in a kindergarten in Marseille, France, a TV channel reported. BFMTV.

The incident occurred on August 2 in a community center that houses a kindergarten and a teen club. A four-year-old girl told about the boys who bullied her, after which the child was taken to a hospital for a medical examination.

Doctors found bleeding in the girl’s groin area. Psychologists are working with the child.

The Marseille prosecutor’s office has opened a preliminary investigation into the rape of a minor. Information about the persons involved in the case has not been disclosed.

