A group of seven students from a high schoola basic level for adolescents, in the state of Nuevo León, northern Mexico, were poisoned this Tuesday, September 24, after consuming a medication as part of a viral challenge on social media.

The challenge is to taking a controlled medication that makes them drowsy.

The incident occurred at around 3:00 p.m. local time (9:00 p.m. GMT) at a secondary school in the municipality of San Pedro Garza García, in the metropolitan area of ​​Monterrey, the state capital.

According to the report of the municipal authorities, a call was received on the 911 emergency line to assist the adolescents who They were poisoned by oral ingestion and inhalation of the drug clonazepam.

According to preliminary information, one of the students took the medication from a family member and brought it to the school.

The alleged challenge consists of the consumption of the medicine and whoever takes the longest to fall asleep is the winner.

Last year, another similar case was reported in the municipality of San Nicolás de los Garza, where three students were poisoned with the same medication.

EFE