Ciudad Juarez.- The Marisela Escobedo Ortiz Women’s Justice Center, which also provides services to adolescents, held an event called “CEJUM splash.”

Making visible the importance of information at this stage, CEJUM presented two lectures to young people to influence prevention: “If I inform myself, I don’t risk it,” given by the Cyber ​​Police Unit of the State Public Security Secretariat, and “Not everything that glitters is worth it,” a presentation given by Dr. Adrián Ríos Rivera.

In addition to holding a rally, where stations with different challenges were presented, they were provided with pizza, juices, cake, sweets, fruit and a candy bar that 35 young people enjoyed.

Organizing an event for young people is part of our model of care, with the aim of helping them access “a life free of violence,” said the general coordinator of CEJUM in Ciudad Juárez, Silvana Fernández Meléndez.

The State Attorney General’s Office reaffirms its commitment to the adolescents of the border city and thanks the staff of the Justice Center for Women for their professionalism and dedication and for the donations provided by “Aguilar” transportation, “Yulis” ice cream, “El Loco” candy store, “La Pueblanita” restaurant and “Charlotte” candy bar.