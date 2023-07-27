Of Maurice Tucci

A theoretically precious moment to strengthen the relationship with the more “distant” parent can turn into a further occasion for conflict. Here’s how to avoid it

If summer holidays with children, naturally for those who can afford them, are not always easy to organize, the problem increases when parents are separated. Rule requires that children – if minors – normally spend at least a couple of weeks of vacation with the “non-place” parenti.e. with the parent with whom they do not usually live.

A theoretically precious moment to strengthen the relationship with the more “distant” parent through a fairly prolonged period of coexistence in which a relationship can develop that is difficult to be born in the classic “weekend every 15 days” in which commitments, friends, school condition and greatly reduce the time we spend together.

Five golden rules for a peaceful holiday In theory, precisely, because unfortunately to

Even holidays, especially in separated and conflicting families, can turn into a further occasion for conflict, if not even suffering, especially for the children. Chiara Vendramini, president of the GeA-Parents Association (founded by Fulvio Scaparro), which deals with family mediation, helps us identify those “good practices” that can protect, or at least reduce, the risk that a holiday transform into a war, premising that «at the basis of all this however, it must always be openness to dialogue between parents and the involvement of their children, especially if they are already teenagers, in decisions”. Here is the handbook:

1) Try to share the choice of vacation with the other parent and in any case always be precise and detailed on where you go and what you do.

2) Facilitating constant contacts during the holiday period between the child (or children) and the parent left alone.

3) Try to organize “tailor-made” holidaysespecially if they are teenagers, and don’t give them the feeling that you have included them in a holiday chosen for themselves.

4) Avoid, unless it is already an established and positive relationship, to go on holiday also with the new partner.



5) Avoid planning «stratospheric» holidays» to compete with the other parent (who can’t necessarily afford them) or as compensation for the little time dedicated to the son or daughter during the year. See also Covid Italia, Sileri: "Mask away from next month, but keep it in your pocket"

Anxieties for all ages The age of the children is certainly an important variable, especially when it comes to taking them on vacation by themselves. If taking a teenage son or daughter on holiday is a complex matter even for families who live happily ever after, for a separated and non-located parent the problem is amplified. This is also why the normal parent-child conflicts typical of the holidays (from the return time in the evening, to the desire for independence or, simply, to the hours spent with the smartphone in hand instead of dedicating oneself to the activities that the parents propose) they risk being interpreted differently and making the overall report more critical. But there are also problems for the other parent who often finds himself having to manage, from a distance, bad moods and discomforts that the son or daughter may show.

With the children, with whom it is certainly easier to plan a holiday that satisfies them, the motivations change, but the anxieties remain. First of all for the parent who “leaves them” with an ex-partner whose caregiving skills he does not necessarily trust completely, regardless of goodwill. But also the non-living parent (who is almost always the father) often experiences this period of foster care with anguish and a sense of even “technical” inadequacy. «Even just for the banal having to decide – as Chiara Vendramini reports again – if, in a motorway service station, he has to accompany his daughter to the women’s toilets or take her to the men’s room with you.” See also Health: Venditti, 'Over time, the environmental factors that lead to acute leukemia have been identified'

What if they don’t want to go? Just as it is not infrequent that children experience parental separations attributing guilt that they do not haveeven holidays with the “other” parent can be a source of guilt feelings, sometimes towards both: the “abandoned” parent, but also the parent with whom they are on holiday whose difficulties they perhaps understand and, not rarely, even economic sacrifices. But what happens when a teenage son or daughter, on holiday with a non-located parent, just doesn’t want to go?

Is his will respected or can he somehow be forced to do so? «Naturally – explains Donata Piantanida, family lawyer from Milan – the non-placed parent, if he does not reach an agreement with the other parent, can apply to the judge to assert his rights. Judge who still has the obligation to listen to the minor (if he is over 12 years old), whose will is increasingly taken into account as age increases. In practice, unless suspicious situations are identified (such as manipulations by the placement parent), the will of the minor, especially if he is close to majority, is always respected». See also The bulletin 30,310 new cases and 108 deaths. Rate down to 12.2%