About 20 teenagers were arrested and two firearms were recovered after a group of youths broke into stores in the US state of Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to a report. Philadelphia police launched an operation after reports emerged of rampant looting at stores like the Apple Store, footlocker and Lululemonamong other.

By midnight Wednesday, law enforcement confirmed the arrest of between 15 and 20 individuals involved in the looting, and recovered at least two firearms. Videos shared on social media, including X (formerly known as Twitter), show scenes from retail stores such as Lululemonthe Apple Store and footlocker being invaded by hundreds of masked looters, according to Fox News. In videos of a Apple Store looted, they look iPhones and iPads scattered on the display tables. Fox News reported that many of the products Manzana stolen were eventually abandoned due to their anti-theft features.

According to police, between 15 and 20 individuals were arrested for the looting. Initial reports of break-ins near Rittenhouse Square began shortly after 8 p.m., shortly after peaceful protesters dispersed from a meeting at City Hall where they gathered to demand justice for Eddie Irizarry, who was shot and killed by an officer Philadelphia police officer last month. However, top Philadelphia police officer John Stanford insisted that Irizarry supporters had nothing to do with Tuesday night’s riots.

Via: NDTV

Editor’s note: Honestly, it makes me laugh that they have to return the devices due to anti-theft measures. But hey, here in Mexico we also deal with looting and riots all the time and it’s unfortunate.