The police have identified the identities of teenagers who desecrated the graves of the participants in the special operation in Borza

In the city of Borzya in the Trans-Baikal Territory, a group of Russian teenagers desecrated the graves of soldiers who died during a special operation in Ukraine. Writes about it RIA News with reference to the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The press service reported that in the course of the operational-search activities carried out by the police, together with the regional Directorate of the Federal Security Service (UFSB), the identities of five young people who participated in the crime were identified.

Currently, law enforcement officials are establishing the involvement and role of everyone in the deed. Four of the suspects have not yet reached the age of criminal responsibility under this article.

It is noted that the criminal case initiated by the investigators on the destruction or damage of military graves is currently in the proceedings of the Investigative Committee.

