The General Department of Anti-Narcotics in Dubai Police, in cooperation with the Al-Amin Service of the State Security Service in Dubai, launched the second round of the “Anonymous Messages” campaign under the slogan “No to interaction… No to reply… No to republishing.”

On the sidelines of the campaign’s launch, it announced the arrest of one of the most prominent drug dealers, an Asian national nicknamed the bat for his cunning and ability to hide and carry out his crimes in extreme secrecy, and he was also seized in possession of nearly 200 kilograms of drugs, as part of its efforts that resulted in 527 promoters during the first half of this year. .

In detail, Hemaya International Center in the General Department of Narcotics Control in Dubai Police continued its efforts to raise awareness of the dangers of messages promoting drugs and psychotropic substances through social media, by launching the second version of the “Anonymous Messages 2” campaign, which will continue until November 28, in cooperation with Al-Amin service. Under the slogan “No to interaction.. no to reply.. no to republishing.”

Acting Director of the General Administration of Narcotics Control, Brigadier Khaled bin Moaiza, said that it is necessary to deal with caution with these messages, which are behind criminal gangs located outside the country, pointing to the importance of doubling family control so that children do not get involved in responding to these messages out of curiosity.

He stressed that community members’ cooperation and communication with Dubai Police, whether through the free call center 901 or through the electronic crime platform “E crime”, which it provides through its smart application or website, reflects the public’s awareness and keenness to enhance community security, and the success of Dubai Police’s awareness initiatives in Significantly raise community awareness.

He pointed out that the electronic crime platform “E crime” received about 2,222 reports regarding unknown messages during the first half of this year, explaining that 527 promoters were arrested during the same period, stressing that the arrest of one promoter is enough to complete a large number of reports.

He explained that the launch of the second version of the campaign to combat “anonymous messages” aims to address this activity through two parallel lines, the first in the field of awareness through Hemaya International Center in cooperation with partners, and the second in the field through the General Administration for Drug Control, which does nothing but combat suspicious activities in The digital space, which includes the promotion of drugs and psychotropic substances through pictures, videos and audio messages randomly sent by criminal gangs outside the country to phones, in addition to arresting their arms from the promoters inside the country who are the most dangerous in spreading the scourge among members of society.

He added that the General Administration for Narcotics Control follows the public’s comments about this type of messages with great interest, noting that the most prominent observations are that whenever they block a number, they receive messages from another number, because criminal gangs and promoters are constantly developing their methods, as they rely on modern technologies in Communicating with drug users, and once the offer is approved, an agreement is made on a specific place where the drugs will be buried, to be received by the abuser after transferring the money to the promoter.

He pointed out that despite these challenges, the control agencies efficiently deal with these criminal methods, but the concerns remain related to the response of a group of teenagers to these messages as a matter of curiosity, so they communicate with the promoters to try to buy drugs in this way, so the Dubai Police are doing their best. It is able to educate parents about the need to alert their children to the dangers of responding to these messages in order to avoid legal accountability, and to follow the security instructions of communicating with the police and sending a copy of the anonymous message he received, and blocking the number from which it was received.