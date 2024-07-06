Home page World

Teenagers discover on TikTok that they are identical twins who were kidnapped as children. Their story reveals a dark and systematic approach.

Tbilisi – In an incredible twist of fate, two teenagers revealed on TikTok that they are identical twins who were kidnapped as babies and given up for adoption. Elene Deisadze and Anna Panchulidze made the shocking discovery after months of online chats, the British Daily Mail and the New York Post to report.

Her story is not only moving, but also reveals the dark machinations of an organized kidnapping system that operated in Georgian hospitals for decades.

Reunited after years: The moving story of Elene Deisadze and Anna Panchulidze

In 2022 Elene Deisadze came across a video on TikTokthat would change her life forever. While scrolling through the platform, she noticed a girl who looked exactly like her. This girl was Anna Panchulidze. Elene immediately contacted her and they both felt an immediate connection, writes the Daily MailWhat initially seemed like a strange encounter with a doppelganger soon developed into a much deeper connection.

Georgian twin sisters Anna Panchulidze (r.), an English student, and Elene Deisadze (l.), a psychology student, pose during an interview with AFP in Tbilisi © Getty Images

After several months of communicating and getting to know each other online, Elene and Anna decided to take a DNA test to find out if there really was a genetic connection between them. The results of the test were astonishing: Elene and Anna are not so similar for no reason – they are identical twins. This revelation turned the lives of the two girls upside down and prompted them to explore the secrets of their past.

Separated at birth: Story of identical TikTok twins referred to for organized crime

It soon became apparent that both girls had been adopted and had never met their biological parents. They were victims of a comprehensive kidnapping scheme that took place in Georgian hospitals between 1950 and 2006. These systematic kidnappings were carried out by organized criminals who involved hospital staff and government officials in their schemes.

Georgian journalist Tamuna Museridze uncovered the extent of this fraud when she came across two birth certificates with different dates while cleaning out her late mother’s house in 2016. Her further investigations revealed that more than 100,000 children were stolen from Georgian hospitals and given up for adoption. Parents were lied to and told that their newborns had died at birth, when in reality they were sold to other families.

Incredible story: TikTokers happen to be twins

Elene and Anna are grateful for the love and care they received from their adoptive families, but the revelation of their abduction has left deep scars. Ana’s adoptive mother, Patmani Parkosadze, said she and her husband paid thousands of dollars for the adoption without knowing that Anna had been abducted, as Daily Mail and the New York Post She said: “We really had no idea about the corrupt system… and I wouldn’t even imagine something like that.”

Elene’s adoptive mother, Lia Korkotadze, also expressed shock at the revelations. She told how she was overjoyed when she heard about a six-month-old baby being given up for adoption. “They brought Elene straight to my house,” Korkotadze said, not knowing that “something illegal” was going on.

The illegal adoption business: A global problem

Elene and Anna now hope to one day find their biological parents and be reunited with them. “Maybe they don’t even know we exist,” said Elene. “Maybe our parents think we’re dead.” To help betrayed families find each other, investigative journalist Tamuna Museridze founded a Facebook-Group, which has already reunited around 700 families.

Unfortunately, Georgia is not the only country affected by such a kidnapping scandal. It is estimated that between 8,000 and 12,000 children were illegally adopted in Chile during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet. These systematics are not isolated cases. Since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, reports of children being abducted from the crisis region have also increased. The broadcaster Arte even published a documentary about it earlier this yearwhich sheds light on the dark business involving innocent children.

These cases show that the problem of child trafficking and forced adoption is a global phenomenon that has destroyed many families. (ls)