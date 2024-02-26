In the Nizhny Novgorod region, two teenagers killed a man

In the Nizhny Novgorod region, investigators opened a criminal case against two teenagers who beat a man and took his life. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR).

Minors are accused under Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. They refused to testify.

According to investigators, on the night of February 21-22, the accused were in an apartment in the village of Oktyabrsky. There they brutally beat the man. The teenagers kicked him, hit him with their hands and wooden objects on his head and body.

