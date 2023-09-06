Teenagers attacked with spitting and shoving by a 47-year-old man: “Lesbians of m … I’ll kill you”

He attacked a group of young girls while shouting homophobic slurs. A 47-year-old man was stopped by a woman as he attacked four young people aged between 12 and 15 with spitting and shoving, shouting at them “fucking lesbians, I’ll kill you”. The fact took place on the evening of Sunday 3 September, at the Cava Manara festival, near Pavia. The woman who intervened to stop the attack was in turn punched and taken to the emergency room.

The Coming-Aut LGBTI+ Community Center reported the case. According to the association from Pavia, the man “harsed with particular violence against the youngest of the four, only 12 years old”. At least once, the man also pulled his hair.

“The many people present did not react, some limited themselves to filming the scene with their smartphone, until a woman, a resident not far away, intervened between the attacker and the victims, stopping the attack. The man punched her and she fell to the ground. At that point, before being taken to the emergency room, she called the police. In the meantime, the local police intervened”, continued the association, as reported by the Corriere della Sera. The woman was then discharged from the emergency room of the San Matteo hospital with a 10-day prognosis.

The local police officers intervened almost immediately on the spot, who identified the man, and also the carabinieri.