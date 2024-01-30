Solving the problem of droppership is the focus of the Bank of Russia, said German Zubarev, Deputy Chairman of the Bank of Russia, in an interview with Izvestia. He said: recently, teenagers have been actively involved in dropperting.

“From the age of 14, they can get a bank card with the permission of their parents. Fraudsters can distribute advertisements on social networks: allegedly under the guise of banks that need to fulfill a “sales plan”, they offer people to issue any bank card and transfer it to certain persons for a fee – for example, for 3 thousand rubles. Then network marketing comes into play: teenagers are offered another 2 thousand rubles if they bring a friend with a card,” said German Zubarev.

According to him, in this way, teenagers are massively drawn into droppership. In some cases, the child does not physically hand over the “plastic” to the fraudster, but provides him with card details and access codes for online banking.

“As a rule, when investigating fraud, droppers are the first to be targeted. Young people who are chasing short-term gain may become accomplices in theft and incur criminal liability,” warned the deputy chairman of the Central Bank.

