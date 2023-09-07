The data from the research conducted by Ipsos for ActionAid on a sample of 14-19 year olds to investigate what they think of peer violence “confirm what the organization has been observing in schools for years, namely the need to deal with violence beyond bullying and cyberbullying, which mainly affect the under 14s”. And “the proposal by Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara to introduce sex education in high schools is not enough”. Maria Sole Piccioli, Education manager of the independent organization ActionAid, is convinced of this, commenting in particular on some aspects that emerged from the survey, data that illustrate a gap in the perception of violence and gender stereotypes that resist in a share of very young people (for example, 1 in 5 believe that touching a person’s private parts without consent is not violence, and the same share believe that girls can cause sexual violence if they display provocative clothing or behavior).

“Co-planned compulsory training is necessary for teachers and students of all school cycles, with independent and lay expert personnel – lists Piccioli – the presence of tutors at school for the prevention and management of cases”, and again “they must introduced anti-harassment codes, neutral toilets and alias careers”, i.e. the possibility of registering with an institution such as a school or university, with a name that does not correspond to one’s gender identity.

“We ask that the Ministry of Education and Merit transform these proposals into concrete policies: we want the integration of the 2017 National Education Plan and stable funds for spaces and psychological support, which must be present in every school”, continues the ActionAid expert.

“Violence among adolescents has its roots in the patriarchal society which still influences the growth process of the new generations and does not allow the culture of rape to be subverted from its foundations”, argues Piccioli. The theme of the need to intervene in schools has returned to the spotlight after the episodes of gang violence recorded in Sicily in Palermo and in Campania in Caivano. The ministry has announced initiatives to combat the phenomenon and raise awareness among young people. At the heart of ActionAid’s requests is an education in affectivity and sexuality “that does not focus only on the biological aspects, but also on the psychological, social and emotional ones, as recommended by UNESCO and WHO”, World Organization of healthcare.