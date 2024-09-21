In the Moscow region, a 14-year-old girl gave birth at home and fell out of a window with her baby

In the Moscow region city of Odintsovo, a 14-year-old girl with a newborn baby fell out of a window. This reports REN TV with reference to its own source.

The teenager gave birth to a child at home, a source told the TV channel. The girl and the baby did not survive the injuries they received. The causes of the incident are currently being determined.

Earlier in Ulan-Ude, a woman threw her newborn baby into a cesspool after giving birth on the territory of a private home. The baby did not survive. The woman told her friend about her actions, and she informed law enforcement. A forensic medical examination has been ordered and other investigative actions are being carried out.