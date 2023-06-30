U.S. eighth grader hospitalized with stroke after winning wrestling match

A teenager from the American city of Tuttle, Oklahoma, defeated the opponent in a wrestling match and ended up in the hospital with a stroke. About it informs Independent.

14-year-old Luke Champion was in a fight camp. The eighth grader successfully won the duel with the opponent, after which his mother noticed that something was wrong with him. “I told his brother that he looks sleepy,” said the boy’s mother, Valorie Champion. The woman called to her son to wake up, and the boy opened his eyes. Luke began to speak, but his speech was slurred. Valorie realized that the child had a stroke, as the woman’s other son had it when he was an infant.

Luke was rushed to the hospital and transferred to the University of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital. There, he underwent several brain surgeries due to the presence of a blood clot. “He immediately underwent a thrombectomy. This is a procedure in which a blood clot is removed, ”the American explained.

Luke then developed cerebral edema and underwent a craniotomy. This is a surgical procedure in which a doctor makes a hole in the patient’s skull. Craniotomy reduces intracranial pressure by providing additional space for brain expansion.

Now the young man was awakened and taken off the artificial lung ventilation. Doctors began to treat him. “He’s starting to realize he’s in the hospital,” Luke’s mother said.

