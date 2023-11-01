A few months ago, a fairly strong controversy arose around a high school student who had a moment of anger directed towards a teacher, since during classes the boy took out his Nintendo Switch to play, which has been confiscated for using in class. lessons. That led the young man to go straight to her after class to hit her in a way that was not at all normal.

This has led to the minor being detained to determine the damage caused and also the sentence, since such an act in the United States can be judged as that of an adult, and after what has been shown on the screen to the judge, he had no qualms about giving a pre-sentence. It is said that the boy could spend up to 30 years behind bars despite having pleaded guilty to the crime, otherwise it would have been longer.

🇺🇲 | The Florida teenager who beat a teacher unconscious after her Nintendo Switch video game was confiscated at school has pleaded guilty to the felony charge. Brendan Depa faces up to 30 years in prison for the brutal beating. His… pic.twitter.com/NS3cuz2bYH — World Alert (@AlertaMundial2) November 1, 2023

It is worth mentioning that this is not the final dictatorship, so we will have to wait for the final sentence from the court that is currently advocating for the best possible punishment. And that will not be something immediately, since it will take a couple of months to reach a resolution. This means that until the beginning of January this ruling caused by the theft of a nintendo switch.

In news related to the console, three classics were recently confirmed for those who pay for online services, they are two titles from NES and a very striking one of game boy. If you want to know more about this topic, we invite you to click on the following link.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: That thing was very crazy, but I think this goes beyond a Nintendo Switch, the boy surely has anger problems, which can lead to stronger consequences. I hope his parents can help him in time, because it is his responsibility.