In Irkutsk, the court arrested a teenager who made children kneel at school

The Oktyabrsky District Court of Irkutsk arrested for two months a 16-year-old local resident who came to school with an air pistol and forced children to their knees. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the press service of the regional prosecutor's office.

He has been charged with hooliganism. According to investigators, on the morning of February 6, he demonstrated an air pistol in the office of an educational institution on Karl Liebknecht Street. He is on preventive registration.