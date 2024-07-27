Ciudad Juárez— A 17-year-old girl who had been reported missing since May 16 was found safe and sound in Guanajuato, the social representation reported.

The location of the teenager with the initials LBRH was carried out in coordination with the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Attention to Women Victims of Crime for Reasons of Gender and the Family of the Northern Zone, with the counterpart of the state of Guanajuato, in an uninterrupted investigative work led by the Public Ministry agent of the Specialized Unit for the Investigation of Missing and/or Disappeared Persons, in coordination with elements of the State Investigation Agency.

The regional body announced that LB was located in Irapuato, Guanajuato, more than two months after her mother filed a missing person report with the specialized prosecutor’s office, after which an investigation file was opened and search and location mechanisms were activated.

The teenager was interviewed by a public prosecutor to determine whether she was the victim of a crime and was then placed under the care and guardianship of her parents. The reason for her disappearance was not disclosed beyond the fact that she was found safe and sound.