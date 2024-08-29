Ciudad Juarez.– The teenager who died this afternoon while being transferred to receive urgent medical attention at Regional Hospital No. 66 of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) suffered from a heart condition, reported personnel from the Northern District Attorney’s Office.

Elements of the State Investigation Agency (AEI) reported that the student was transferred from a school located on Margarita Flores and Arturo Álvarez streets, in the Carlos Chavira neighborhood, located behind the Social Reintegration Center for Adolescent Offenders (CERSAI) number 3 to Hospital 66.

However, the teenager arrived dead at the public institution.

The elements of the Specialized Unit for the Investigation of Crimes Against Life were informed that the young man had heart problems.

This afternoon, the Prosecutor’s Office reported that the teenager with the initials AARA, aged 17, suffered from tetralogy of Fallot, which is a congenital heart anomaly, for which he was treated surgically on several occasions, including open heart surgery.

The investigators established the cause of death as “to be determined” and the body of the young student was transferred to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) where specialized doctors will establish the real cause of death through a legal autopsy.