Near Rostov, a court arrested a teenager who attacked people at school with a knife.

In the Rostov region, a court arrested a student who attacked people at school with a knife. This is reported by RIA News with reference to the source.

The suspect was taken into custody. However, the court explained that information about the preventive measure is not subject to disclosure, since the suspect is under 18 years old.

On Monday, September 11, it became known about an emergency in the Krasny Desant farm, Neklinovsky district, Rostov region. A 15-year-old teenager, who hid his face behind a mask, attacked people at the school.

It was subsequently reported that the parents of the students managed to stop the ninth-grader. When the security forces arrived, the teenager had already been captured. It is noted that the grandfather who brought his granddaughter to first grade suffered the most – he received five stab wounds. The teenager who attacked the Russians suffers from mental illness; after the incident he suffered an epileptic attack.