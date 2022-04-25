Colombia.- A 14-year-old girl is seriously injured after being stabbed by five alleged criminals in Bogotá.

The parents denounce that their daughter is in a serious condition after being attacked by the alleged criminals who attacked her with a sharp weapon In an apparent robbery and when she refused to hand over her cell phone, she was stabbed in the lung and in the heart while leaving a school in the town of Bosa Recreo.

“She left the school there and five people took her and stabbed her, they stabbed him in the lung and another in the heart. There I have it between life and death,” said the victim’s father.

The wounded teenager He managed to reach the Immediate Attention Command (CAI), however the uniformed men downplayed it, the father denounced.

“Not even the police reacted and she by her own means went to the CAI and there they did not help him or anythingbut they called us to go pick her up because she was injured.

At that time, the minor waited for the transfer to a higher level health center, since her condition is delicate, while the alleged criminals have not been captured.

