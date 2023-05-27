Edomex.- Last year, a Teen 14 year old suffered sexual abuse from a great uncleand to “finish it off”, when she told her dad, he didn’t want to believe her.

Currently, the victim, identified as BYVL, lives with her mother, and both are afraid that the father of the minor will harm them, and they ask the authorities to do something, the Telediario.mx newspaper publishes.

The case

It is detailed that in April 2022, the younger was a victim of sexual abuse in NezahualcoyotlEstate of mexico. It was his paternal great-uncle, Roberto “N”, the alleged perpetrator.

The young lady immediately told her dad.

Estefanía L., mother of the adolescent, said that what her father told her daughter was that what her great-uncle had done to her was “normal”, that they were only touching her.

Estefanía and her daughter lived apart, as the teenager and her brother were kidnapped by their father in 2013; they could only see each other on rare occasions and under the man's supervision.

After suffering the abuse of her great-uncle, and the lack of support from her father, the minor went with her mother.

On June 15, 2022, an investigation file was started for the crime of sexual abuse against Roberto “N”; he was arrested and placed inside the Neza-Bordo prison.

Now, Estefanía and her daughter have suffered threats to withdraw the complaint, they say; The teenager’s father claims to belong to a criminal gang in Neza, and although they have moved house four times, he finds them again.

“We are afraid for our integrity,” says Estefanía.

The authorities are already aware of the threats, but only offer to take them to a women’s shelter.

But Estefanía and her daughter say that they do not have to live in fear and in hiding, just to raise their voices in the face of violence.

The next hearing in this case will be held on June 6 at the Neza-Bordo courts.