The story of young Erik Finman is an example of the impact that the radical valuation of Bitcoin over the last ten years has had on the lives of those who realized its potential and invested early.

Finman told this week, in an interview with the American website Insider, how it was during a political protest that he got to know Bitcoin for the first time: the currency symbol, an orange B cut by two vertical lines, was stamped on an activist’s shirt, which told the young teenager that it would “destroy” Wall Street.

+ Bitcoin could suffer the biggest drop in its history in the coming months

The young man reports that, immediately upon returning home, he researched the coin and fell in love with it. He used a $1,000 gift from his grandmother and spent it all on Bitcoin, which at the time cost about $10.

Finman says that, from then on, he gradually used money from his work to buy more coins, in addition to making profits in sales operations during high times. Already at age 18, he became a millionaire with the brutal appreciation of the currency.

Currently, at 22, he invests in businesses linked to the cryptocurrency ecosystem, and owns 423 bitcoins, which at the current price is equivalent to around R$ 85 million. And it all started with a check from your grandmother.

