A family vacation ends in a nightmare: a young girl is fighting for her life after a bacterial infection. Young women in particular are at increased risk of falling ill.

Pittsfield – Kelci spent the holidays with her parents at Lake of the Ozarks in the US state of Missouri. On a warm summer day, the girl just wanted to go for a swim in the lake – unaware of the consequences. Shortly afterwards, her health deteriorated dramatically.

On the return journey, Kelci had already felt unwell, but initially dismissed it as motion sickness, as her mother Ashley told DailyMail But a short time later, she developed a high fever and a red rash. One morning, she lost consciousness while going to the toilet. Her mother immediately took Kelci to the emergency room of a hospital. There, her Blood pressure to dangerously low levels and the fever rose to 40 degrees. Her parents were deeply worried. What was wrong with their daughter?

Teenager suffers toxic shock syndrome from bacteria in lake

Then came the shocking news: “After many tests, three infusions, an arterial and a central access and an extremely long night, we found out what was wrong with our girl,” explained Ashley. The shocking diagnosis: “She had multiple organ failure. Our girl was dying.”

Doctors informed the parents that Kelci had probably suffered a bacterial infection from the lake water, specifically toxic shock syndrome. “She had contracted toxic shock syndrome because she wore a tampon while swimming in the Lake at the Ozarks,” the DailyMail the mother. In the spring of 2024, this dangerous disease had already spread rapidly in Japan.

The Lake at the Ozarks in the US state of Missouri. This is where the girl became infected with the deadly bacteria. © xDreamstimexJohnsroad/Imago

Danger of toxic shock syndrome: Menstruating women are particularly affected

In fact, the use of tampons can increase the risk of infection with staphylococci or streptococci. According to MSD Manual This is probably due to mechanical or chemical factors that promote the production of exotoxins – toxins secreted by bacteria. These bacteria mainly proliferate in warm freshwater, such as lakes and rivers. They enter the body through openings and eventually into the bloodstream, which can lead to toxic shock syndrome (TSS).

Typical symptoms are:

Shortness of breath

High fever

nausea

Increased pulse

Severe rash

Muscle aches

The typical symptoms can lead to fainting, multiple organ failure – as was the case with Kelci – and ultimately death within 48 hours. However, TSS is a very rare disease. “It is estimated that approximately three cases per 100,000 menstruating women continue to occur,” according to the MSD Manual.

But be careful: the longer a tampon stays in the body, the more time bacteria have to multiply. The risk of a bacterial infection also increases over time. They should therefore be removed after eight hours at the latest. In any case, you should be careful when buying them: researchers have now discovered highly toxic substances in tampons.

After fatal infection: Girl is on the road to recovery

In the case of young Kelci, things turned out well: Fortunately, the doctors were able to stabilize her. Her mother Ashley is confident that her daughter will make a full recovery. “The nurses and doctors were wonderful,” she emphasized.

However, Kelci was told that she should no longer use tampons. She now has an increased sensitivity to the exotoxins of staphylococci and therefore an increased risk of developing TSS again. But this is probably irrelevant to the family as long as Kelci is doing well.

Ashley says she wants to use her daughter’s tragic story to raise awareness in order to warn other women and mothers of young girls about the dangers of toxic shock syndrome. (asc)