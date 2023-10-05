Coahuila.- Media from the state of Coahuila report a extremely violent event in the Secondary School number 1 “Rubén Humberto Moreira Valdés”in Ramos Arizpe.

Its about stabbing of a teacher inside a classroomat the hands of a young student of 14 years.

He stroke occurred around 4:00 p.m. this Wednesdaywhen The minor received a warning call from his teacheridentified as Patricia Eugenia B., 59 years old.

The reason for the reprimand was the student’s lack of attention during the class. Then came the stroke.

This chilling episode was captured by the school’s video surveillance system.providing crucial evidence.

The video shows the young man standing in front of the blackboard, apparently in a passive attitude. The teacher, noticing the student’s distraction, leaves her chair and heads towards the classroom door.

At that moment, the minor stabs the teacher in the back three times before hitting her in the head and face.

The teacher Patricia Eugenia B., was urgently transferred to an ISSSTE clinicwhere it is currently receiving medical attention.

His health is of concern, and authorities are expected to provide updates on his condition in the coming hours.

The teenage attacker was secured by school teachers and taken to an IMSS hospital due to a wound that was inflicted on his right hand during the violent attack..