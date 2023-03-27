Governor Tarcísio de Freitas lamented the attack on his social media profile; teenager is 13 years old and is detained

A 13-year-old teenager stabbed students and teachers at the state school Thomazia Montoro, in Vila Sônia, in São Paulo. The attack was carried out by an 8th grade elementary school student and left 4 teachers and 2 students injured.

On his Twitter profile, governor Tarcísio de Freitas regretted the fact and stated that the government’s efforts are “concentrated on helping the injured and welcoming their families” of the victims.

The secretaries of Education, Renato Feder, and Security, Guilherme Derrite, are at the school to take the first steps and provide support to teachers, family members and students. The victims were sent to the hospitals of Clínicas, Bandeirantes, Universitário and São Luís.