Clashes with police in Southport, UK after children killed

In the English city of Southport, a 17-year-old teenager attacked a dance studio with a knife and stabbed to death three children – girls aged 6 to 9.

The tragedy led to mass unrest in the city. Outraged residents staged a protest near the local mosque amid rumors that the perpetrator was a Muslim, but the police denied this. The rally led to clashes between its most radical participants and the police, the burning of a law enforcement car, and injuries to dozens of law enforcement officers.

The criminal, for reasons still unknown, attacked the studio during a master class

The attack took place on Monday morning, July 29, during a dance lesson at a local studio. Attempts were made to stop the attacker, but to no avail – three girls aged six, seven and nine were fatally stabbed, all of whom died in hospital. Eight other children and two adults were also injured, seven of whom remain in hospital in critical condition.

Photo: Temilade Adelaja/Reuters

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder. Police reportsthat the motives for his attack remain unclear. They also ruled out terrorism.

Police have not named or given further details about the suspect, saying only that he lives in a village near Southport but was born in Cardiff, Wales. data BBC, his parents are from Rwanda.

The tragedy sparked mass riots and injuries to dozens of police officers

The next day, July 30, local residents held a memorial rally and brought flowers to the site of the tragedy. For the same purpose, the city I arrived and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. It is reportedthat the visit, which lasted about two minutes, prompted heckles from some residents, one of whom shouted: “How much longer, Starmer? When are you going to do something?” UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, who also visited the scene, called for no misinformation to be spread about the tragedy.

Photo: Temilade Adelaja/Reuters

And soon after the first protest, another one began in the city: protesters came to the local mosque amid rumors that the suspect was a Muslim. The police denied this fact, but clashes could not be avoided.

Rioters threw bottles, bricks and garbage containers at law enforcement officers and set a police car on fire. It is alleged that random cars of local residents were also set on fire. According to videoa crowd tries to get through a street blocked by police, rocking a police van and throwing at police. Several masked protesters even climbed onto the vehicle. In another video, the crowd can be heard chanting, “We want our country back.”

Police believe the protesters were members of the far-right group English Defence League. There are also reportedthat 39 police officers were injured, 27 of whom were taken to hospital. Eight police officers were found to have serious injuries (fractures, lacerations, a broken nose and a concussion). Three police dogs were also injured when they were hit by bricks.

By late evening the situation in Southport calmed downThere are no reports of any protesters possibly being detained.

Taylor Swift, whose song was played during the attack, reacted to the tragedy

As it became known, the dance master class that was attacked was held “in the style of Taylor Swift” and to the songs of the popular American singer.

Later she reacted about the incident, saying he was in complete shock. “They were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss and don’t know how to express my condolences to these families. The horror of yesterday’s attack continues to overwhelm me.”