Juarez City.- A 17-year-old boy was injured this afternoon by gunfire on the streets of the Bellavista neighborhood.

The attack took place on the streets of Gardenias and Altamirano, where he was surprised by another young man who shot him several times.

However, he was only left with injuries and his family took him in a van to a nearby private hospital.

The scene of the attack was cordoned off and a pool of blood and several bullet casings were left scattered around.