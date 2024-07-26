Juarez City.- Medical personnel at the Family Hospital reported tonight the arrival of a patient with gunshot wounds.

Authorities arrived at the scene and relatives told them that the attack occurred on Acacias and Higuera streets in the Insurgentes neighborhood.

The injured man was put into a red Nissan vehicle and taken to the hospital by relatives for medical attention.

The identity of the victim was not revealed, only that he is 16 years old and his health condition is reported to be critical since one of the injuries is in the abdomen, according to medical personnel.