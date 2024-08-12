Home World

A family vacation in the Caribbean takes a tragic turn: a young girl barely survives a shark attack. The animal came out of nowhere and bit.

Belize City – It all happened very quickly: She just wanted to cool off for a moment and jumped into the water again without any equipment. But as soon as she had dived in, 15-year-old Annabelle Carlson was attacked by a shark around two meters long, her mother reports.

The girl was on a diving trip with her family on holiday in the Caribbean when, out of nowhere, she had to fight for her life underwater.

“Highly traumatic fight for survival”: Teenager defends herself against shark attack

On August 6, the family had taken a guided diving trip during their stay in Belize, as Annabelle’s mother, Kellie Carlson, on the donation platform GoFundMe reported. “This is how the unimaginable incident occurred,” the appeal for donations states.

After visiting the second destination, the Lighthouse Reef, the girl took off her diving equipment and jumped into the water again to swim. “The moment she touched the water, a shark about two meters long attacked her,” writes her mother.

She only wanted to cool off in the sea for a short time when a reef shark measuring around two metres attacked her. 15-year-old Annabelle Carlson was diving in the Caribbean with her family. This type of shark is actually considered harmless. (Symbolic photo/Collage) © GoFundMe/Imago (Collage)

Underwater, a “very aggressive, highly traumatic fight for survival” quickly developed, the report continues. “Annabelle bravely defended herself against the attack,” says the report, which was picked up by several US media outlets. With the help of the other trip participants, the girl was brought back on board the boat, where experienced divers initiated life-saving measures. The diving trip of an American couple in Mexico also turned into a fight for survival.

After diving trip in the Caribbean: Bite victim barely survives but loses her right leg

Thanks to the quick intervention of the medical team in Belize City, the 15-year-old survived. She suffered serious injuries to her hands and right leg in the attack. Pictures show the injured girl on a stretcher, her right leg covered in blood.

Later, doctors had to amputate her leg, reports ABCNews“It was the right leg that was bitten by the shark and later had to be amputated,” Elton Bennett of the coast guard in Belize told the news channel. “Fortunately, both hands will probably make a full recovery, according to the doctors here,” the girl’s mother writes on GoFundMe. A teenager of the same age in Australia, however, was not so lucky – he died after a shark attack in late 2023.

After Annabelle Carlson had been stabilized by doctors in Belize, she was flown by helicopter to a special clinic in Miami, where she has been cared for since then. Further treatment is planned in the coming days, it is said. “The doctors here are experts in Annabelle’s special type of injury and are trained to heal her quickly,” said the mother, who thanked everyone for the great sympathy in the update on her daughter’s condition.

Untypical behavior for shark species – expert suspects cause of attack

Experts estimate the probability of a shark attack at 1:11.5 million, as ARD Alpha’s science magazine reports. Nevertheless, reports of such attacks continue to emerge, even in waters that are sometimes knee-deep. The increased number of incidents in 2023 gave researchers cause for concern. In the most recent case in Belize, a Caribbean reef shark probably attacked the young woman. In addition, nurse sharks, which are considered friendly, and gentle whale sharks are also found in the waters off Belize.

Numerous species of sharks and rays can be seen, particularly in Shark Ray Alley, a nature reserve off the coast of Belize that is used by tourists. Overall, the risk of shark attacks in Belize is considered low. Caribbean reef sharks can grow up to three meters long and, despite their powerful build, are considered shy and harmless to humans.

An American wildlife biologist told the TV news magazine Inside Edition that the predator had mistaken the 15-year-old for prey. The shark had misinterpreted the sudden wave movement caused by the jump into the water. “I would like to stress once again that such incidents are extremely rare,” the head of the Blue Economy research project Andre Perez told ABC News. (rku)