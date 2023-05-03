In this video – released by the Fairfax County Police Department in Virginia – an officer is seen performing a routine check. The policeman is leaning against the car when a completely out of control car appears on the road in the opposite direction and crashes into the car stopped by the policeman. These are saved by a miracle: the police department has announced that all the people involved in the accident were not seriously injured. Driving the car was a 17-year-old who had lost control of the car after taking a bend at high speed. “The Fairfax County Department is pleased that this accident did not cause a tragedy. We are releasing this video to remind everyone that life can change in an instant. It is the driver’s responsibility to drive safely. Parents and guardians should consider using this video as an opportunity to have a conversation with their teen about how their driving behavior can affect the lives of others.



01:35