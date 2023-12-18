Home page World

Grief and horror in Austria: Two teenagers aged 17 and 18 die after a serious traffic accident. Your passenger's life is in danger.

Vienna/Munich – The accident occurred in the early hours of the morning, on Sunday night (December 17th), around 3 a.m. The vehicle, which had three people in it, was traveling on the S2 in the Hermann-Gebauer-Straße area in Vienna. The 18 year old driver, like that Vienna State Police Directorate reported that he was driving at a significantly excessive speed when he suddenly lost control of the 300-horsepower Audi 7 Sportback.

The car immediately catches fire after the accident – the 16-year-old's life is in acute danger

The vehicle skidded, left the highway, overturned and crashed into a concrete barrier. The car started burning seconds later. Witnesses to the accident immediately tried to provide first aid and free the three young people from the car.

“They all tried to help, which was an incredible feat given the circumstances. The car was ablaze,” said police spokesman Markus Dittrich. A taxi driver who was traveling on the other side of the street also jumped over the lane divider to help.

The young man behind the wheel and his 16-year-old passenger were rescued. For the third person, a 17-year-old, any help came too late. Trapped in the car, he died at the scene of the accident. Both survivors were seriously injured and taken to hospital by the Vienna professional rescue service after receiving emergency medical care. The driver later died from his injuries in hospital, police reported. The 16-year-old's life is still in acute danger.

Two young people died in a serious traffic accident in Vienna. © Tobias Steinmaurer/IMAGO

Brother witnesses serious car accident

The police announced yet another terrible news. Because: The 17-year-old's brother was driving in the car directly behind the accident and had to witness the tragedy.

The fire brigade was on site for over two hours with a large contingent of five vehicles and 24 emergency services. They extinguished the car and helped with first aid measures. The Vienna Traffic Accident Squad took over the on-site investigation. (mg)

