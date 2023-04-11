Student stabbed a teacher and 2 students; he also carried a homemade chemical bomb

A teenager left 3 injured during a school attack on Monday (April 10, 2023) in Manaus (AM). The suspect stabbed a teacher and 2 other students at the private institution where the incident took place. They had superficial injuries and were treated by Samu (Mobile Emergency Care Service). The young man also had a Molotov cocktail (homemade incendiary chemical weapon).