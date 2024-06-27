Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/27/2024 – 11:33

A 12-year-old teenager was arrested on the afternoon of Tuesday, 25th, in Colinas do Tocantins, 270 kilometers from Palmas, on suspicion of having set fire to a 52-year-old man who was sleeping on the floor of a city square, in the morning of the same day. The man survived, is hospitalized and underwent surgery.

The incident happened shortly before 7am on Tuesday. The police were called to help a man with burns in the city center. The victim is a retired, married man who has a house and lives with his wife, but has alcohol problems. So that night he slept in the square. He woke up with his body on fire and told police he didn’t know what had happened.

The man, who suffered 1st, 2nd and 3rd degree burns, was taken to a local health unit and then transferred to the Araguaína Regional Hospital. On Tuesday, he underwent surgery to remove the burned skin, and remains hospitalized, family members report.

The Civil Police obtained images from a security camera that captured the crime. A young man arrives on a bicycle, gets off and sits on a bench next to the victim, who is sleeping on the floor. He looks around, probably to check if there are any witnesses at the scene, and then begins to try to set fire to the victim’s clothes and body. When he succeeds, he flees with the bicycle. The action lasts less than three minutes, and the victim is on fire until help arrives.

The suspect was identified and apprehended hours later, with a court order. He is being investigated for an infraction similar to the crime of attempted qualified homicide and is under the care of the Children and Youth Court of Colinas, which must send him to one of the socio-educational units for juvenile offenders in the State.

