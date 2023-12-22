Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/22/2023 – 16:44

A 15-year-old teenager was shot in the stomach after reacting to a robbery in the early hours of this Friday, 22nd, in Perdizes, in the west zone of São Paulo. The case is investigated by the São Paulo Civil Police as an attempted robbery. According to the police, the young man was taken to Hospital das Clínicas, where he was admitted.

Around midnight this Friday, the young man was waiting for the entrance to a building on Diana Street to be released when he was approached by a robber wearing a helmet. According to the police report, the teenager handed over his cell phone, but then reacted and got into a fight with the criminal. At that moment, the robber shot the victim, who was hit in the abdomen.

After being shot, the teenager was also attacked by two other motorcyclists who were believed to be associates of the first assailant. Everyone then fled on motorbikes. The criminals had not yet been identified as of Friday afternoon. The Civil Police stated that they continue to carry out investigations to try to arrest the suspects.

Video from security cameras in surrounding buildings, released by Folha de S.Paulo, show that the teenager was in front of the building's entrance using his cell phone when he was approached. The young man was accompanied by another boy, who managed to escape. The cameras show the moment the accomplices arrive to help the robber and kick the young man, who was lying on the ground.

The police always recommend victims not to react to criminal approaches. Hospital das Clínicas stated, through its press office, that it does not inform the health status of patients.

The wave of violence in São Paulo has frightened residents of the capital. About two weeks ago, federal deputy and pre-candidate for city mayor Tabata Amaral was injured during an attempted robbery. Tabata was in the car on Rua Major Diogo, in the Bela Vista region, when a man broke the car window to steal a cell phone. The deputy had some cuts on her hands and lip due to the shrapnel.