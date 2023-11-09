Home page World

A suspect was arrested during a major police operation at a school in Offenburg. © Christina Häußler/Einsatz-Report24/dpa

Helicopter roar, roadblock and siren wailing – gunshot alarm at a school in southwest Germany. A teenager is arrested. His alleged victim is being cared for by rescuers.

Offenburg – Alarm at a school in Offenburg, Baden: A student is said to have injured a classmate with a firearm. The suspected teenager was arrested during a large-scale operation, the police said.

According to police, the victim was seriously injured and taken to a hospital. There is still no information about the details of the injury. The underage suspect, a German, is being examined forensically, the investigators said. The motive for the attack is likely to be personal.

The officers spoke of one perpetrator and one injured person. No further danger can be assumed. The school was cordoned off over a large area.

The school is located in the northern part of the municipality in the Ortenau district. “The police are on site with strong forces,” it said in a statement. Residents reported a helicopter flying over the area. Sirens from emergency vehicles wailed, meaning there was a roadblock on an important traffic route.

Around 180 students initially had to stay in the classrooms, but were then able to leave them later. The young people should be looked after by specialist staff; this could take a certain amount of time, the police said. Only then could they go to their parents. All students are therefore looked after by psychologists.

Just on Wednesday, two boys in a school in Hamburg threatened a teacher with some kind of firearm, triggering a large-scale police operation. It was only after four hours that the emergency services were able to give the all-clear. Almost at the same time there was also an alarm at another school about a threat situation. Here too, an educational force was threatened. dpa