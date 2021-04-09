The Lewis story sounds like a miracle. The 18-year-old was seriously injured in a traffic accident. The doctors at the clinic gave up on the teenager. Then the unbelievable happened.

Leek – Lewis Roberts of Leek, Staffordshire, was hit by a truck on March 13th. The 18-year-old suffered severe head injuries in the accident. Lewis is flown to the hospital for emergency surgery. His condition is very serious. Four days later, doctors deliver terrible news to the family. There is nothing more you can do for the 18 year old and you declare him brain dead.

Family wanted to donate organs – hospital declares 18-year-old Lewis brain dead

His family wants to say goodbye to Lewis and agree to an organ donation. Seven people should be helped. Then the unbelievable happens in the clinic. Lewis wakes up shortly before the organ donation operation. He begins to breathe on his own again when the life support machines are turned off.

Suddenly Lewis begins to breathe alone again

His sister Jade Roberts (28) was at her brother’s bedside at this extraordinary moment on March 18. She documented this indescribable scene with a video and posted it on Facebook. The clip shows a monitor showing his breathing. Her voice can be heard in the background during the recording: “One, two, three – breathe.” The teenager was officially declared dead, like Jade up Facebook writes. “Nobody in the hospital can believe what is happening here.” The doctors there had never experienced anything like this. They apologized and found that they had made a serious mistake, Jade continues. It is a miracle.

Lewis is making progress

Since then, Lewis has made great strides every day. Like on the online donation platform gofundme.com is to be read. Lewis has started to respond to pain tests, can move limbs independently and turn his head from side to side. He can also blink and move his mouth. When asked, the 18-year-old would press a hand and release his newest one. Lewis is allowed to receive one visitor every day and that is his sister Jade Roberts. The money will be raised for Lewis when he gets home on his feet. We have now raised more than £ 5,600. (ml)

