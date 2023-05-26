It was the morning of Friday, May 5, when a Teen barely 17 years old, he experienced the worst moment of his life when was sexually abused by a subject who hired her babysitting service on the Babysits application.

The young woman from Cancun Quintana Roo, accepted the job through the platform and shortly before 9:00 a.m. he went to the place where he would see his employer. The deal was to take care of a woman’s child.

At that point, a man approached her who took her to a nearby piece of land, where he sexually abused them on several occasions and deprived her of her liberty for approximately six hours.

The victim’s mother, whose identity we will reserve, claimed to have identified the offender as José Luis. This subject would have beaten and threatened the adolescent prior to the rape.

after the crime, the girl was released under the order "not to say anything about what happened".

The following day, the victim and her mother reported the acts to the Quintana Roo State Attorney General’s Office, an agency that said it would give priority to investigating the crime.

Furthermore, according to information from excelsiorthe FGE investigates another similar case related to the Dutch platform Babysits.

A week later, the Municipal Police arrested a man identified as Erick ‘N’, with physical characteristics similar to those provided by the adolescent.

This man is allegedly linked to other cases of deprivation of liberty and sexual abuse.