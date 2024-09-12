Ciudad Juarez.- Luis Armando ML, alleged victim of the crime of assault after a teenager cut his neck near the jugular vein while supposedly defending himself from sexual abuse, clarified that, contrary to what was reported in the official report, he was not intoxicated at the time of the assault.

On Wednesday morning, El Diario reported that at 9:13 p.m. on Tuesday, a knife attack was reported outside a home located at the intersection of Calzada del Río and Alameda streets in the Alameda subdivision.

Municipal police officers attended the scene and provided assistance to ML after observing him with a cut wound on his neck, which caused profuse bleeding.

The 61-year-old injured man said he was a professional photographer and that he works for the UACJ in the area of ​​Social Communication, and was taken to a Social Security hospital in the Pronaf Zone.

“The victim said he was drinking beer with a friend, who attacked him for no reason, causing a six-centimeter wound to his neck, and then escaped,” the official report said.

However, ML asked El Diario to clarify that there were no alcoholic beverages involved.

She said that the alleged attacker is a 17-year-old teenager whom she hired for a gardening job but who, under the influence of marijuana, began to accuse the 61-year-old man of having sexually abused him, so he took a knife from inside the house “I don’t know at what moment” and “attacked me from behind,” causing a cut on the front of my neck.

In the C7-IA report, from the State Public Security Secretariat, under folio 0706552385, it is shown that in the emergency call for this incident, a teenager reported “that a male tried to sexually abuse him and he defended himself, (and) injured the person responsible in the neck.”

The Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) through its spokesperson, Adrián Sánchez, stated that the unit that responded to the incident (the 416, according to the C7-IA folio) was only aware of the injury and assisted in providing medical care to the injured person, without reporting the arrest of the alleged attacker.

The SSPM spokesman did not specify the reason why the teenager was not protected despite having accused the injured man of sexual abuse.

This statement was made in a report to the state forces’ complaints center.

After the knife attack, the injured man refused to provide details of the person responsible, a police officer said.

According to the alleged victim, the teenager was interviewed by the Municipal Police about what happened, and told the officers that the adult man observed him in the bathroom through the window, a situation that ML dismissed when seeking an interview to give his version of the events.

The District Attorney’s Office for the Northern Zone assured that there were no people detained for any of the crimes indicated, and it was around 5:00 p.m. that Luis Armando ML filed a complaint for the crime of injury committed against him.