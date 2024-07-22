Juarez City.- The teenager who allegedly led the lynching of a man in the Las Haciendas neighborhood was formally charged with aggravated homicide and sent to preventive detention at the Social Reintegration Center for Adolescent Offenders (CERSAI).

According to the District Attorney’s Office for the Northern Zone, the events occurred on Wednesday, July 17 in a home where the accused allegedly attacked her victim with a blunt object (according to the newspaper archive it was a machete), with which she caused various injuries and then set fire to her victim’s body, causing burns on 90 percent of her body that led to her death.

This media outlet’s journalistic follow-up to the case shows that the attack took place on the streets of Hacienda Central and Hacienda La Concepción, where the man who was unofficially identified as Cristian Abraham AF was attacked, presenting cut wounds to the neck, shoulder and arms, in addition to burns.

The Prosecutor’s Office added this morning that the burden of proof provided by this social representation was decisive for a Control Judge to declare legal the arrest carried out by elements of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat moments after the attack.

On the day of the attack, the Secretariat arrested the 16-year-old teenager with the initials AJNT as the alleged perpetrator of the attack and Edgar Ricardo NT, 24, for allegedly trying to interfere with the actions of the police.

On Friday morning, the Prosecutor’s Office, which first opened an investigation file for injuries against the victim, reported his death while being treated in a public hospital in this city, thus configuring the crime of qualified homicide.

The court hearing the criminal case set the hearing to determine whether or not he will be linked to criminal proceedings for next Wednesday, July 24. In the meantime, AJNT will remain under preventive detention at the CERSAI in this city.