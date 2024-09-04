OnlyFans model Gosya Kmechik, who lives in the UK, admitted that her son did not immediately come to terms with her choice of profession. She spoke about this told The Sun.

Kmieczyk noted that she had long hidden her source of income from her relatives who remained in Poland. According to the model, her family adheres to traditional Catholic values, so she told them that she was developing her social media accounts.

However, as Kmechik says, one day her 15-year-old son and her brother caught her filming erotic content. They immediately began to accuse her of an unhealthy lifestyle. The brother said that Kmechik was selling herself for money and refused to consider her a sister. “It’s sad because we were pretty close all our lives. Two years have passed, and we haven’t said a word to each other since then,” Kmechik emphasized.

The model noted that her son also doesn’t like what she does. However, over time, he began to realize that porn brings their family money and came to terms with it. “He understands that someone has to pay the bills,” Kmecik explained. She said that she doesn’t care about her relatives’ judgment and will continue to create content for OnlyFans no matter what.

Earlier it was reported that the son of porn model Andressa Urach admitted that he is engaged in filming her erotic photos and videos. “Well, for me it is really a job… at least because she is my mother and I am not attracted to her as a woman,” he explained.