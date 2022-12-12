Home page World

Of: Isabelle Jentzsch

A teenager started a fight in the Grindelwald-Männlichen gondola lift. © Imago Images/imagebroker

In Switzerland, a 16-year-old started a fight with other passengers in a gondola. It all came to a painful end for the teenager.

Grindelwald – snow and hiking enthusiasts are drawn to the mountains year after year. The mountain panorama and the fresh air invite you to relax and take a deep breath. If you want a particularly beautiful view, you should climb up the mountains and see the rocky landscape from above. The gondola ride to the top usually promises peace and quiet and a great all-round view. But that can be over quickly, as a situation in Switzerland now shows.

In the Grindelwald-Männlichen gondola, which leads from the municipality of Grindelwald up to the Mannlichen mountain in the Bernese Oberland, a 16-year-old hung out with regular guests of the cable car. The teenager mobbed other passengers in the gondola cabin, Deutsche Bahn CEO Daniel Zihlmann told the Swiss daily View.

Gondola fight: 16-year-old injured and transported by helicopter

The bullying then developed into a whole brawl that ended painfully for the 16-year-old. “The young man was injured in the fight,” says the managing director. A Swiss air rescue helicopter had to come to transport the teenager. The young mob was not known to the gondola lift, but the mobbed passengers were, they were regulars at the Grindelwald-Mannials.

So far, no criminal complaint has been received by the Bern cantonal police. “The role of the people involved has yet to be clarified,” police said View. The gondola operators do not want to take any action either. The regular guests and the young people should clarify this among themselves. Managing Director Zihlmann is appalled by the incident. In the 20 years of his career he had never encountered anything like this. “I think it’s wrong that there’s a fight in the gondola. Guests come here to relax. And then they have to deal with stuff like that.”

Fight in the gondola: action in the ski area can be done differently

